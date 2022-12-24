Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 37,756 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,756 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises 2.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Pinterest worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 0.8 %

PINS opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.48 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,415,736 shares of company stock valued at $58,830,157. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.