Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 4.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.27 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.