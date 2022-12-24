Stargate Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.67 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.87 or 0.05198806 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00500827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.96 or 0.29674223 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.