Steem Price Tops $0.16 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $69.20 million and $11.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00389843 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021871 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002078 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00846347 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00097318 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00606149 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00262573 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,789,296 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
