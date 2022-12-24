Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Steem has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $69.08 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,842.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390473 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021656 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00851658 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00097827 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.84 or 0.00604670 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00260600 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,815,784 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars.
