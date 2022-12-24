Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of General Motors Put Options (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 106,176 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical volume of 67,570 put options.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

GM stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

