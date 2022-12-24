Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 22.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

JOANN Stock Up 0.4 %

About JOANN

JOANN stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. JOANN has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

