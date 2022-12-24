StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.31. SuperCom has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.