StockNews.com Downgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $831.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after acquiring an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,711 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.