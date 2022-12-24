StockNews.com Downgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNFT. KeyCorp lowered shares of Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $28,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $48,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 41.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.