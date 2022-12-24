StockNews.com Downgrades Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNFT. KeyCorp lowered shares of Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.

Benefitfocus Stock Performance

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $28,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter worth $48,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 41.4% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

