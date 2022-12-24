StockNews.com Lowers Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,798,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 394,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 164,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

