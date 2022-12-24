StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.6 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.77. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.60 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

