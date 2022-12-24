StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) to Buy

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.