STP (STPT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 Million

STP (STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $50.85 million and $4.00 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014291 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041470 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227602 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02862177 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,203,047.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.