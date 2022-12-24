Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $62.92 million and $2.47 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.19 or 0.07259346 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031065 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069384 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053419 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007947 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,370,629 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
