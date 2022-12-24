Stratis Trading Up 4.5% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002577 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $62.68 million and $4.80 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,219.76 or 0.07238366 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031209 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070111 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008010 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021794 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,348,291 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
