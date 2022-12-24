Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.64. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 18,316 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

