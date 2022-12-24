Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Shares Down 0.2%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €42.48 ($45.19) and last traded at €42.74 ($45.47). 43,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.84 ($45.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SAX. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($76.60) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($44.36) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.28 and its 200-day moving average is €42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.18, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.