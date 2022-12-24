Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Wendell David Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

Insider Activity

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $242.84. 584,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day moving average is $216.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

