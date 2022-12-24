Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day moving average of $216.00. Stryker has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 19,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

