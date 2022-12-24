Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Cap of $324,576.97

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $324,576.97 and approximately $41.36 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014185 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227474 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084464 USD and is up 16.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.