SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Stock Price Down 12%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 21,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 12,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718,630.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.15.

About SugarBud Craft Growers

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

