Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SMLP opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,723 shares of company stock valued at $84,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 90.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 58,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

