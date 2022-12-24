Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

SRGA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 73.11% and a negative return on equity of 343.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 1,535.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 950,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 892,140 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

