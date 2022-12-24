SwissBorg 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $123,241.90 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $208.57 million and approximately $123,241.90 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About SwissBorg
SwissBorg’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
SwissBorg Token Trading
