Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $36.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,347,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 218,567 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.