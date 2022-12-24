Synthetix Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.33 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00009171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $384.37 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Synthetix Coin Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 310,175,885 coins and its circulating supply is 249,133,465 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
