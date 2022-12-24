T-mac DAO (TMG) Price Reaches $0.25

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $248.29 million and approximately $39,533.06 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $850.20 or 0.05049476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499324 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.37 or 0.29585185 BTC.

T-mac DAO Token Profile

T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. The official message board for T-mac DAO is medium.com/@t_macdao.

T-mac DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “T-mac DAO (TMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. T-mac DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of T-mac DAO is 0.24801044 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62,265.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://t-mac.homes/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

