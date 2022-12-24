T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Decreased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,694 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCHP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 375.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 81,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TCHP opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $33.89.

