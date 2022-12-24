T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $31.25. 184,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 42,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 216,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter.

