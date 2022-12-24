T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Reduced by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

