T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $111.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

