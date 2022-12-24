Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.