Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $160.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $165.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.64.
Target Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $143.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
