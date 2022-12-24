TD Securities Begins Coverage on Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

