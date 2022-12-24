TD Securities Boosts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 4,333,539 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 35.7% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after buying an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after buying an additional 2,028,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

