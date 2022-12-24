TD Securities Cuts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$81.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$44.42 and a one year high of C$79.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.86.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

