TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. TEGNA has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,068,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 117,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

