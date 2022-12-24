TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. TEGNA has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.04.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
