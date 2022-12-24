Telcoin (TEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.47 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $120.47 million and approximately $260,975.93 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.
Telcoin Token Profile
Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Telcoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
