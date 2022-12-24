Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Stock Price Down 37.3%

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 37.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Trading Down 37.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

About Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. It operates through unifi, TM ONE, TM WHOLESALE, and Shared Services/Others segments. The company offers a suite of communication services and solutions in fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, content, Wi-Fi, information and communications technology (ICT), cloud, data center, and smart services.

