TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at National Bank Financial

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

TU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.94.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,725 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 72.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,983,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,444 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS by 15.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

