Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $869.44 million and $62.04 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007580 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00026719 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004753 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007567 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,519,476,283 coins and its circulating supply is 5,971,888,690,515 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.