The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

