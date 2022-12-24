The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and traded as high as $5.24. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 27,578 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

