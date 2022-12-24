The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 15,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

