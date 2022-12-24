The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LGL opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The LGL Group has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The LGL Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

