The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.74 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

