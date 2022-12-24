The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lowered by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.74 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

