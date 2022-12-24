The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.81.

Shares of TTD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,286. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $98.60.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

