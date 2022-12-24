TheStreet Downgrades Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) to D+

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of THRN stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 310,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 29.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

