TheStreet Downgrades Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) to D+

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.
Thorne HealthTech Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of THRN stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. Thorne HealthTech has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech
Thorne HealthTech Company Profile
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thorne HealthTech (THRN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.