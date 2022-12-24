Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.57. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.